Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Tara Sutaria: Who pulled off the black embellished sharara better? VOTE

Both, Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria look ethereal in their black sharara sets! Who do you think wore it better?
3837 reads Mumbai
When it comes to the leading ladies of Bollywood, they can transform themselves into any and every look they want. From being a glamorous babe one day to a desi kudi in another, they surely know a thing or two about pulling off some of the best ensembles in style! This time around we have Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria both channelling their inner traditional girl in their respective black shararas. 

First up we have Alia Bhatt who managed to look her desi best in an Anita Dongre sharara. The sharara set featured a long kurta with silver embellishments all over. She styled it with an equally embellished palazzo pant that gracefully brushed the floors. Adding to the look, she accessories it with a pair of silver dangle earrings and centre-parted straight hair that were tucked behind her ears. She then let her plain dupatta have its moment around her neck. 

Next, we have Tara Sutaria who looks ethereal in a similar sharara set by Punit Balana. The set features a rather short kurta compared to Alia’s. Both her palazzo and kurta featured embroideries in rusty silver while an equally embellished dupatta was loosely draped over her shoulders. A pair of statement earrings added extra oomph to the look while she let her bouncy waves down in a centre-part. 

We are a fan of both the looks and to be honest, for the first time it is difficult to pick a favourite!

Who do you think looks the best? Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :instagram

Anonymous 27 minutes ago

like the anita dongre sharara better but tara looks prettier

Anonymous 36 minutes ago

Alias sharara is better but Tara looks better, in looks and also carries hers better

