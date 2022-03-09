Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Tara Sutaria; Who wore the all white dress and blazer combo better?

All our favourite divas have been leaning onto all-white outfits making them a much popular choice this spring season. The pristine and pure white colour never really goes out of fashion. Alia Bhatt’s promotional wardrobe for Gangubai Kathiawadi was a vision in white and seems like the actress still cannot get enough of this hue. While Alia donned a mini white dress with a matching blazer, Tara Sutaria too jumped into the all-white bandwagon in a much similar outfit. Let’s see which diva styled the look better.

Alia Bhatt

Alia stepped out in the city yesterday in a little white dress, a hue she owns like no other. The Brahmastra actress’ dress featured a plunging neckline and midriff baring details. Alia teamed her dress with a matching oversized blazer that came with multiple printed buttons near the sleeves and pockets.

Styled by celebrity stylist, Ami Patel, the duo added a dash of colour to her monotone look by accessorising it with gold hoop earrings and fingerings from Shoplune and Misho Designs. She also chose gold stilettos as her choice of footwear that featured chain-link straps.

She tied her hair into a low messy ponytail and stuck with a soft makeup look. Her makeup look comprised a nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

Tara Sutaria

Just like Alia Bhatt, Tara too cannot get enough of white outfits. Her collection of white outfits is just as magical as Alia’s. For an event yesterday, Tara also picked out an all-white attire that resembled Alia’s to quite an extent. She picked out a white mini laser-cut dress by the designer, Surya Sarkar. The dress featured a simple sweetheart neckline and a cream-hued bodice beneath it. Just like Alia, the Tadap actress also layered her mini dress with a white long blazer-style coat that ended at her knees.

Styled by Meagan Concessio aka Spacemuffin, Tara kept her look minimalistic by keeping it simple with her accessories as she donned flower-shaped white pearl studs from Anmol Jewellers. She sealed her look with classic white pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin.

Tara kept her brunette locks open and styled them in messy waves with a middle parting. For her makeup, the SOTY 2 actress went with a flawless base, filled-in brows, flushed cheeks, defined eyes and neutral-toned glossy lips.

Which diva’s all-white dress and blazer look did you like better? Alia Bhatt or Tara Sutaria? Let us know in the comments below.

