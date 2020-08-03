  • facebook
Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan or Kareena Kapoor: Who wore the Raw Mango silk suit better? VOTE

Silk kurtas seem to be a celebrity favourite and who according to you looks the best in them? Vote for your favourite!
20681 reads Mumbai Updated: August 3, 2020 02:39 pm
Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan or Kareena Kapoor: Who wore the Raw Mango silk suit better? VOTE
Eid just passed by and today, we have Raksha Bandhan and while we were looking back in our archives to find pictures and looks to serve you some desi inspiration, we stumbled upon a faceoff that we might have missed in the past. We know for a fact that the Bollywood beauties love their silk ensembles. From sarees to statement dupattas and lehenga, traditional silk attires have been their go-to for quite a long time now. This time around we are back with Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor to prove the fact true. 

First up, we have Alia Bhatt whose look almost got missed but here we are. The actress wore the gorgeous pastel pink kurta set for the promotions of Raazi a few years ago. The long A-line kurta was paired with a cropped straight cut pant in the same cloth. A pair of matching heels and statement silver earring perfectly accessorised the look. Ms Bhatt then pulled her hair back in a sleek ponytail while glowy makeup made for a flawless glam. 

Next, we have both Sara Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan who chose for the similar kurta set by Raw Mango but switched things up with its darker colour palette. Sara on one hand chose for a blue and gold number while Kareena kept thing desi in red and gold. Bebo made quite the statement with her signature kohl-clad makeup with a sleek bun while the Pataudi princess let her hair down and her kohl-rimmed eyes do the magic. Mojadis completed their look to perfection. 

We are too confused to choose a favourite and to be honest, we’ll go with the highest votes on this one! 

Who do you think wore it the best? Let us know in the comments section below. 

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

Alia is the most intelligent and classy of all

Anonymous 57 minutes ago

Sara❤️❤️❤️

Anonymous 57 minutes ago

Sara

