Fashion Faceoff: Ananya Panday or Alaya F; Who wore the strapless leather corset top better?

The world of fashion is inundated with a new trend once in less than every six months. However, very few manage to go and become classics. One such trend that has been rejigged to find more wardrobe purposes in the last year is wearing faux leather. Another such trend has been the corset trend that our celebs have so flawlessly embraced. Ananya Panday and Alaya F are the two divas that have been inspiring Gen Z with their fashion choices. The two were seen styling a trendy faux leather corset top in their own unique way.

Ananya Panday

Ananya aced the faux leather trend yet again as she stepped out in a monotone tan ensemble that only she could pull off. Her outfit featured a flawless amalgamation of power dressing, funk and femininity, and the star kid posed pretty for the pictures. The bold faux leather ensemble featured a strapless tan corset top that hugged her svelte frame flawlessly. The trendy corset top was teamed with matching faux leather shorts in a darker shade. The Khaali Peeli actress added a boss babe vibe to the otherwise feminine look by layering it with a matching faux leather blazer that reached upto the end of her shorts.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress maintained the monotony of the look as she styled it with tan heels that matched the ensemble perfectly. Ananya skipped the accessories altogether and let her outfit do all the talking.

She pulled her hair back into a sleek ponytail with a middle parting, leaving a few strands loose. The SOTY 2 actress opted for a dewy makeup look with filled-in brows, mascara-laden lashes, pink eyeshadow, blushy cheeks and a glossy pink lipstick.

Alaya F

Star kid, Alaya F was also seen donning the same faux leather corset top at the screening of Ananya Panday’s movie, Gehraiyaan. While Ananya gave the top a formal spin with the blazer, Alaya opted for a much laidback, street style look. The Jawaani Jaaneman actress also maintained the all leather monotony, by teaming the strapless top with a coffee coloured faux leather jogger pants featuring a drawstring closure and pockets on the sides.

The influencer added an elegant touch to her casual ensemble by styling it with a pair of matching tan heels. While Ananya skipped on the accessories altogether, Alaya opted for a dainty silver layered neckpiece that added femininity to the overall look.

Alaya left her soft and straight tresses open with a middle parting and opted for a dewy makeup look with filled-in brows, subtle blush, a pinch of highlighter and glossy nude lips.

Which star kid wore the strapless corset top the best? Ananya Panday or Alaya F? Let us know in the comments below.

