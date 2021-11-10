Fashion Faceoff: Ananya Panday or Diana Penty: Who pulled off the Ridhi Mehra ruffled saree better?

Sarees always have our undivided attention whenever there's any festival, occasion or simply if we want to look our traditional best. Designers are constantly reinventing sarees giving them a worldly touch. We all witnessed how many B-town celebs including star kids have chosen sarees as they put on a glam avatar this Diwali because why not? They never go wrong. So in case, you are gearing up to put on a desi show with a playful twist give this six-yard a go.

Ridhi Mehra's fuschia draped saree is the perfect festive-ready number that has all the drama. So to drive away your midweek blues, we just have another faceoff for you. And this time it's between Ananya Panday and Diana Penty who wore this exact same saree.

First up, we have model and actress Diana Penty. For last year's Diwali, Diana made a wise choice as she wore the fuschia pink ruffled saree ideal for the festival of lights. Standing against the backdrop of leaves and lights, the colour was quite eye-catching. She paired it with a half-sleeved jewel-embellished blouse and an embroidered belt to keep the dupatta in place. Accessorising with emerald teardrop earrings from Joolry, she kept her makeup minimal with kohl-rimmed eyes, blushed cheeks and a deep pink pout. Her white bindi and open hair made this look quite effortless.

For an ad shoot, Ananya Panday wore the same ruffled drape. This chiffon and organza saree also featured ruffles on the pallu as well as on the saree. The Khaali Peeli actress styled it with an embroidered sleeveless blouse featuring gota patti work and sequins. Gold drop earrings, bracelets and a ring acted as her accessories. A bold red lip with a high ponytail rounded off her desi look.

Who do you think styled it better? Tell us in the comments.

