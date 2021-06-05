Fashion Faceoff: Ananya Panday or Katrina Kaif: Who wore the tie dye safety pin closure sweater better?

Ananya Panday takes inspiration from Katrina Kaif and wears a similar safety pin closure sweater in the chicest style. Who do you think rocked the tie-dye sweater look?

The love for tie and dye seems to have no end. The fashionistas of Bollywood have explored the print in different intensity in almost all silhouettes making us wonder what more can we expect. Earlier this year, around February, when winter chills were gradually fading broke the internet with her tie-dyed blue sweater. What made her style different was the quirky safety pin closure of her knitted crop top. Safety pins as an accessory soon made it to the trend list and Katrina’s fans found a reason to style up their old sweaters with the safety pin jugaad. Though buying her 25 thousand rupees worth sweater from Guizio was not in our pockets, broken buttons in our sweater no more seemed like a problem as pins found their way to make a style statement. The Bollywood superstars not just inspire us with their offbeat styles but also inspire each other in levelling up their fashion game.

The millennial style icon Ananya Panday didn’t miss the chance to make a World Environment Day post on her Instagram with her beautiful sun-kissed pictures but what caught our eyes is her pink Guizio sweater. Inspired by Katrina's winter wardrobe, Ananya shows us how we can style the safety pin closure sweater in summer. Read on to decode how both the diva’s styled their tie-dye sweater.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina’s ripped blue tie-dye sweater opened up along the front as the safety pin closure gave it a fun twist. She let her voluminous hair loose in beachy waves and dolled up looking glam in smudged smokey eyes, a flawless base and a nude lip. She paired her knitted top with blue skinny jeans and looked ravishing in the shades of blue. The sweater was an ideal pick to slay in style during the transitional weather.

Ananya Panday

The millennial favourite star kid teamed her pink sweater with faded hem-ripped high-waist jeans and looked cute vibing summer with pretty flowers. Her beaded heart-shaped earrings and purple-pink nail art elevated the fun factor of the whole look. Ananya ditched makeup and signed off her chic youthful look with pink glossy lips, sporty sneakers and a Christian Dior bag.

While Katrina gave us casual breezy vibes, Ananaya’s style was more fun and frolic. We think both the divas styled their Guizio safety pin closure sweater the best in their own unique style. What do you say? Would you pick Katrina’s blue or Ananya’s pink sweater to hop on the tie-dye trend with a safety pin quirk? Tell us in the comments below.

