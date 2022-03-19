Fashion Faceoff: Ananya Panday or Malaika Arora; Who wore the see-through black dress better?

Sheer fabrics and risqué dresses have, in recent years, become a key component of some of the world's chicest wardrobes. It lies somewhere between being sartorially sensual and super chic without even a hint of awkwardness or discomfort for either the wearer or the observer. These dresses have been quite a trend in Hollywood, and now even our B-town leading ladies are embracing it. While Ananya Panday was seen rocking it at Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash, Malaika Arora donned it at Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar’s after-wedding party last month.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday stole the spotlight at Apoorva Mehta's star-studded birthday bash, hosted by Karan Johar in Mumbai. She chose a black see-through embellished, shimmering ensemble for the event and made heads turn. The ensemble was from the luxury fashion brand, Aadnevik. The sleeveless dress featured a mesh overlay draped over the ensemble. It came with a plunging neckline, a figure-hugging bodice, a textured leather belt to cinch the waist, high-waisted bottoms attached inside the dress, cut-out detail on the back, and shimmering embellishments adorned all over in geometric patterns.

She let her sultry ensemble do all the talking as she went minimal with her accessories and simply chose dainty crystal earrings and pearl rings. She sealed the look with black pointed heels.

The actress who just chopped her tresses, kept them open in a side parting with soft curls. She opted for a subtle smokey eyeshadow, filled-in brows, a glossy base, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter and a coral pink lip shade.

Malaika Arora

A few days after Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot, film producer Ritesh Sidhwani threw them a party. Malaika Arora attended the bash with her girl gang and stole the spotlight as usual. Malaika chose a black sheer embellished gown quite similar to Ananya’s. The figure-hugging dress was decked in shimmering embellishments. It featured a sheer overlay on a black bodysuit, and ruffled detailing on the neckline.

Just like Ananya, Malla also ditched any stand out accessories and let her outfit take the centre stage as she simply wore statement rings. She sealed the deal with a gold clutch and black suede pointed-toe tie up heels featuring a diamond embellishment.

While Ananya chose to leave her tresses loose in soft curls, Malaika tied her locks back in a sleek ponytail. She kept her makeup simple with a winged eyeliner, dewy makeup base, filled-in brows, a dash of highlighter and a nude lip shade.

Which diva according to you looked the best in a see-through black dress? Ananya Panday or Malaika Arora? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Fashion Faceoff: Tara Sutaria or Nora Fatehi; Who wore the sparkly Yousef Al Jasmi bodycon gown better?