Fashion Faceoff: Ananya Panday or Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch: Who wore the green Dior co-ord set better?

Both, Ananya Panday and Riverdale fame Madelaine Petsch sported almost identical looks from the shelves of luxury fashion house Dior recently. While Petsch sported her piece at the brand's Spring/Summer show in January, Panday wore it to the launch of the IIFA event. Take a look at the minor differences between the two outfits and how differently they styled their looks.

Madelaine Petsch

The 27-year-old Riverdale star attended Dior's Spring/Simmer 2022 show at the Paris Fashion Week in January in a green outfit by the luxury fashion house. Her bright leaf green outfit featured a cropped full-sleeve double-breasted blazer with white and black ink patterns on it. This was styled with a matching high-waisted mini skirt and a silk white shirt beneath. The redhead actress accessorised her look with a simple Christian Dior clutch, gold hoop earrings and a pair of brown stilettos. Madelaine's hair was parted in the centre and pulled back into a sleek low ponytail. Filled-in brows, defined eyes and pink lips rounded off her look well.

Ananya Panday

Attending an IIFA event recently, Ananya picked out a Dior piece that involved a cropped double-breasted blazer that she wore over a crisp white shirt. The shirt was tucked neatly into a pair of cropped shorts that featured the same pattern as the blazer. A pair of black strappy stilettos and simple gold hoop earrings rounded off her look well. Ananya's hair was styled into effortless glossy waves that framed her face well. Defined eyes and filled-in brows completed her look well.

Who according to you pulled off the Dior ensemble the best? Comment below and let us know.

