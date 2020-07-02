  1. Home
Fashion Faceoff: Ananya Panday or Tara Sutaria: Who pulled off the sequined dress better? VOTE

While sequin dresses are all the rage, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday made a rather similar choice of the silhouette. Who do you think wore it better?
2172 reads Mumbai Updated: July 2, 2020 03:39 pm
Fashion Faceoffs have always been our guilty pleasure. We absolutely love to see how different celebrities style the same or similar outfit. While each of the celebrities in Bollywood has a different style they are often following the same trend. 

This leads us to today's faceoff which is between Dharma’s two new students, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. While both of them have truly a different sense of style, we love the fact that each of them manages to pick a silhouette that is best suited for their bodies. 

First off, we have Tara Sutaria who wore a gold sequin number for her debut on Koffee with Karan. Considering that this was her first-ever appearance on any show Tara did manage to make the most out of it. A strapless gold sequin number with the thigh-high slit and a side train made quite the statement. She let her hair down in voluminous curls and kept glam neutral toned.

Next up we have Ananya who chose a very similar sequined wonder. Her mini dress bore a round neck and featured a thigh-high slit with the small side train. She stepped out with a full face of makeup and centre-parted curly hair. A pair of strappy heels completed her look!

We love both the looks but it's time to cast a vote here. Let us know in the comments section below what do you think about their style! 

You can also vote for your favourite celebrity here:

