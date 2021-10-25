Fashion Faceoff: Angelina Jolie or Deepika Padukone: Who wore the one shoulder cape style black gown better?

Celebrities dressing alike is nothing new. From stylists to designers, inspiration often strikes when they spot a celebrity looking ravishing in an outfit that is most times a classic. Black gowns have always been a celebrity favourite, both on and off the red carpet. The classic colour never seems to go out of style and two of the biggest celebrities, Deepika Padukone and Angelina Jolie, picked out similar outfits in the shade-giving us one hell of a fashion faceoff!

Angelina Jolie

For the screen and press shows of her latest film Eternals, Angelina Jolie stepped out in a classic black one-shoulder gown with a cape-style sleeve by ace designer Ralph Lauren. She looked divine in the sleek silhouette that flattered her slender figure. The structured outfit featured a draped detail thanks to her one-shoulder sleeve and gave her a luxurious look at the event.

Jolie's makeup complimented this outfit well. A flawless base, filled-in brows, defined eyes and neutral, glossy lips ensured she looked glamorous as hell. Her cropped hair on the other hand was styled into effortless waves and simple silver earrings accessorised her look well.

Deepika Padukone

For the Star Screen Awards in 2019, Deepika Padukone made jaws drop by stepping into a black figure-hugging structured gown by Alex Perry. She was styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani for the event who ensured that DP looked her glamorous best with a strong accessory game. The 35-year-old actress opted for silver dangler earrings and a couple of rings.

The Piku actress' gown also featured a one-shoulder style with a cape-style sleeve with a floor-sweeping train. DP's hair styled into glamorous waves, smokey eyes, glossy brown lips and a dimpled grin completed her red carpet look.

While Angelina Jolie and Deepika Padukone's outfits had a few differences, namely with DP's being a bodycon number and having a floor-sweeping train, we can't help but think the basic idea of both the outfits was the same.

Who according to you wore the one-shoulder cape-style black gown better - Angelina Jolie or Deepika Padukone? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Katy Perry: 6 Times the singer showed us how to look like a candy IRL