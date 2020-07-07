Fashion Faceoff: Angelina Jolie or Jennifer Aniston: Who do you think looks the best on the red carpet? VOTE

When it comes to the red carpet, both Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston have their own distinct style. Who do you like the best? VOTE

When it comes to industry parties and events, red carpets are the best place to show off your style game. The same is the case with Hollywood celebrities who literally plan and schedule their red carpet looks months in advance. While this has been the case now, beauties like Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston made it look like a cakewalk and over the years have served jaw-dropping looks that have managed to steal the show and how!

So today, we took the time out to make the most of our quarantine and pulled out a poll to see whose style do you prefer the most?

First up we have Angelina Jolie who does not refrain from going OTT and pulling off some of the most extravagant gowns. When we talk of Jolie and the red carpet we cannot forget the iconic thigh-high slit and the red lip that made loads of headlines. While the look has now been turned into one of the most iconic red carpet moments, we have now seen variations and interpretations of the same. She truly made the most of her time in front of the camera on the carpet and we’re truly in awe!

Talking about another queen of the red carpet, the Friends star, Jennifer Aniston has quite left the mark. She sticks to her basics and colour palettes and makes it seem like it’s no big deal to walk the red carpet even if it is at one of the most prestigious events. Her laid back style and minimal makeup over the decades have proved that no trend is a bigger statement than personal style.

Here’s a side by side comparison of all the similar dresses they’ve worn on the red carpet to help you decide your favourite!

Who do you think looks the best on the red carpet? Let us know in the comments section below.

