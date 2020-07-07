  1. Home
  2. fashion

Fashion Faceoff: Angelina Jolie or Jennifer Aniston: Who do you think looks the best on the red carpet? VOTE

When it comes to the red carpet, both Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston have their own distinct style. Who do you like the best? VOTE
5647 reads Mumbai Updated: July 7, 2020 05:13 pm
Fashion Faceoff: Angelina Jolie or Jennifer Aniston: Who do you think looks the best on the red carpet? VOTEFashion Faceoff: Angelina Jolie or Jennifer Aniston: Who do you think looks the best on the red carpet? VOTE
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

When it comes to industry parties and events, red carpets are the best place to show off your style game. The same is the case with Hollywood celebrities who literally plan and schedule their red carpet looks months in advance. While this has been the case now, beauties like Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston made it look like a cakewalk and over the years have served jaw-dropping looks that have managed to steal the show and how! 

So today, we took the time out to make the most of our quarantine and pulled out a poll to see whose style do you prefer the most?

First up we have Angelina Jolie who does not refrain from going OTT and pulling off some of the most extravagant gowns. When we talk of Jolie and the red carpet we cannot forget the iconic thigh-high slit and the red lip that made loads of headlines. While the look has now been turned into one of the most iconic red carpet moments, we have now seen variations and interpretations of the same. She truly made the most of her time in front of the camera on the carpet and we’re truly in awe!

Talking about another queen of the red carpet, the Friends star, Jennifer Aniston has quite left the mark. She sticks to her basics and colour palettes and makes it seem like it’s no big deal to walk the red carpet even if it is at one of the most prestigious events. Her laid back style and minimal makeup over the decades have proved that no trend is a bigger statement than personal style. 

Here’s a side by side comparison of all the similar dresses they’ve worn on the red carpet to help you decide your favourite!

Who do you think looks the best on the red carpet? Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Anonymous 46 minutes ago

Jennifer looks stunning in the dresses, much better than jolie

Anonymous 47 minutes ago

Nobody but Angelina can rule the red carpet. She's simply and effortlessly the best. ❤❤❤

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement