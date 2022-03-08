Fashion Faceoff: Ankita Lokhande or Alia Bhatt: Who wore the printed coordinated set better?

Very often, it is not just us who are inspired by a celebrity's look when they sport it well. They inspire each other and more often than not wear the same outfit styled differently. The latest two celebrities to sport the same outfit but give it their own twist with styling were Ankita Lokhande and Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt

Before heading off to Berlin, Alia headed to the salon for some self-pampering. The 28-year-old Gangubai Kathiawadi actress who has an excellent sense of style rocked a printed co-ord set that looked like a set of pajamas, in which Alia seemed super comfortable. The purple and light pink printed number was styled with a pair of clear heels that added a dose of glam to this just-rolled-out-of-bed attire. A black face mask and her glossy hair styled in a poker-straight manner completed the diva's look.

Ankita Lokhande

Earlier today, Ankita Lokhande was spotted in the city running errands. The Manikarnika actress headed out into the city wearing the same co-ord set as Alia Bhatt but styled differently. The newly married star tucked her full-sleeve shirt into the loose high-waist pants making for a figure-hugging look. A pair of black sandals, a black sling bag and tinted sunglasses completed the actress' look. Her hair pulled back into a messy bun and no makeup rounded off this outfit well.

Who according to you styled this outfit better? Alia Bhatt or Ankita Lokhande?

