Fashion Faceoff: Anne Hathaway or Deepika Padukone: Who wore the gold gown with a plunging neckline better?

Weekend's here and we know you must be chilling and relaxing in your homes deciding on what shows to catch up on or must be planning a meet up with your friends. But for all those fashion enthusiasts out there, here's something to end your week on a special note. Yes, you guessed it right. Another showdown between two leading ladies and this time it's between Anne Hathaway and Deepika Padukone who wore a similar glittery gold gown. So help us decide who wore it better.

Although we think Bollywood tries to copy Hollywood stars, this time it's the other way round. For the premiere of XXX: Return of Xander Cage back in early 2017, Deepika wore a gold sequinned vintage gown from Naeem Khan's label. The full-sleeved body-hugging number bore a deep plunging neckline that went till her waist. As for her makeup, DP opted for a short wing, half kohl-rimmed eyes, contoured cheeks and a nude lip shade. She chose to tie her hair in a low ponytail leaving a few locks behind. She accessorised with dainty earrings.

Anne, on the other hand, wore a somewhat identical gown to the Critics Choice Awards in 2020. A few weeks after giving birth, she made a blingy return to the red carpet in a gold sequinned floor-length gown by Versace carrying a sparkly clutch. The blingy dress also had a deep plunging neckline and a low back with exaggerated sleeves. The Modern Love star styled her hair in loose waves and wore dangling diamond earrings and a bracelet. Kohled eyes, blushed cheeks and peachy pink lip shade rounded off her glam look.

Who do you think pulled it off better? Tell us in the comments.

