0
0
0
×
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Save
  1. Home
  2. fashion

Fashion Faceoff: Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut: Who do you think has the best saree game? VOTE

Sarees have definitely ruled most celebrity events, so, who according to you has the best saree game in Bollywood?
7386 reads Mumbai
0
0
0
Save
Fashion Faceoff: Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut: Who do you think has the best saree game? VOTEFashion Faceoff: Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut: Who do you think has the best saree game? VOTE

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree! The same is the case with Bollywood celebrities. Why? No matter how many international trends they try and succeed wearing, they will always come back to making the most of their nine-yards and there's no denying that! No matter what the occasion, you'll always find the leading ladies of Bollywood making a statement in a saree. Every diva has her own unique way of rocking the classic drape but who according to you is your favourite?

Deepika Padukone

The Mastani of Bollywood surely knows her drapes well and is often making the most of them at every chance she gets. From traditional silk wonders to trendy Sabyasachi drapes, she surely knows how to own a room well in a saree!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo has a romantic love affair with her drapes. She likes to keep things simple, flowy and feminine which is why you never see her in heavy silk drapes. Her idea of a perfect saree is liquidity which is why flowy chiffon and organza numbers are her go-to. 

Anushka Sharma

Sharma's saree game is at a whole new level. Whenever she dons a drape, she manages to go all out with traditional elements. Accessories play a major role in her saree looks and we're always in awe!

Alia Bhatt

Just like Kareena, she refrains from bulky sarees instead keeps it simple and laid-back in flowy wonders. 

Katrina Kaif

Her saree style is very different from that of the other leading ladies. You'll often find her making a statement in the simplest of drapes and keeping things chic and classic!

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana surely knows her drapes well and is often showing teh world how its done in some of the most stunning numbers. While silk creations are her go-to, she often steps out of her comfort zone and styles it with trendy blouses and jackets.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor is often mixing her love for layering with sarees and this particular Sabyasachi creation with the jacket proves us right. You'll always find her bringing something new to the table even when it comes to classic clothing like a saree. 

Who according to you has the best saree game? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan's EXPENSIVE limited edition Louis Vuitton tote will make your eyes POP

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement