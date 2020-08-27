Fashion Faceoff: Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut: Who do you think has the best saree game? VOTE

Sarees have definitely ruled most celebrity events, so, who according to you has the best saree game in Bollywood?

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree! The same is the case with Bollywood celebrities. Why? No matter how many international trends they try and succeed wearing, they will always come back to making the most of their nine-yards and there's no denying that! No matter what the occasion, you'll always find the leading ladies of Bollywood making a statement in a saree. Every diva has her own unique way of rocking the classic drape but who according to you is your favourite?

The Mastani of Bollywood surely knows her drapes well and is often making the most of them at every chance she gets. From traditional silk wonders to trendy Sabyasachi drapes, she surely knows how to own a room well in a saree!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo has a romantic love affair with her drapes. She likes to keep things simple, flowy and feminine which is why you never see her in heavy silk drapes. Her idea of a perfect saree is liquidity which is why flowy chiffon and organza numbers are her go-to.

Sharma's saree game is at a whole new level. Whenever she dons a drape, she manages to go all out with traditional elements. Accessories play a major role in her saree looks and we're always in awe!

Just like Kareena, she refrains from bulky sarees instead keeps it simple and laid-back in flowy wonders.

Her saree style is very different from that of the other leading ladies. You'll often find her making a statement in the simplest of drapes and keeping things chic and classic!

Kangana surely knows her drapes well and is often showing teh world how its done in some of the most stunning numbers. While silk creations are her go-to, she often steps out of her comfort zone and styles it with trendy blouses and jackets.

Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor is often mixing her love for layering with sarees and this particular Sabyasachi creation with the jacket proves us right. You'll always find her bringing something new to the table even when it comes to classic clothing like a saree.

Who according to you has the best saree game? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :instagram

