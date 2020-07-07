  1. Home
Fashion Faceoff: Anushka Sharma or Alia Bhatt: Who wore the neon and black workout gear the best?

Celebs are using this time off to work out and get back on track. But, not without sharing their #ootds on Instagram! Who do you think looks the best?
579 reads Mumbai
Fashion Faceoff: Anushka Sharma or Alia Bhatt: Who wore the neon and black workout gear the best?
The leading ladies of Bollywood are using this lockdown period to keep things positive and are often sharing their piece of motivation with the world! While celebrities like Deepika Padukone are resorting to skincare to keep things sane, Katrina Kaif has taken over the household duties while she often shares her chores on social media. 

While talking about sharing we cannot for a fact forget all the time’ celebrities have given us the motivation to push through and work out. On top of our list right now are two leading ladies, Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt who've both shared their quite the pictures in their workout gears and recently chopped bobs. (which we've truly resisted)

While we were looking for motivation, we found similarities in both their workout clothing and we were truly surprised. Both the divas opted for neon sports bras and black yoga pants. Adding to the similarities, Sharma chose grey socks while Bhatt chose for shoes in the same colour!

Anushka stole the show with her smile and bouncy mane while she was seen chilling with her potted plants near the window. She added no makeup to the mix and kept things natural. 

Alia, on the other hand, was on a full workout mode with her digital watch as she posed on the gym floor. Even Alia ditched her makeup and showed off her freshly cut mane! 

As we said, we're definitely surprised by the similarities and still wonder about this coincidence! 

Who do you think wore the neon-black workout gear the best? Let us know in the comments section below. 

Credits :instagram

