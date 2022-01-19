Fashion Faceoff: Anushka Sharma or Deepika Padukone: Who wore halter neck feather top & black trousers better?

You know a trend is big when more than one celebrity sports it. A few years ago, feathers on outfits were the biggest trend both in India and on international waters. From Kylie Jenner to Anushka and Deepika Padukone, feather outfits were on everybody's radar.

While feathers were used to accentuate shoulders, puffy sleeves and hems of gowns, the two divas took it a notch higher by sporting feather halter neck tops that were quite similar to each other but in different shades. Take a look!

Anushka Sharma

Back in 2019, Anushka Sharma attended the Sports Honours Awards along with her husband Virat Kohli. She rocked a peachy pink halter-neck feather crop top and a pair of black trousers from Atsu Sekhose, which featured a dramatic long train attached to it. The actress styled this with a pair of black pumps and gold earrings.

Her hair was pulled back into a centre-parted low ponytail which gave us a clear picture of filled-in brows, defined eyes, flushed cheeks and matte pink lips. It is safe to say that Anushka truly owned this look!

Deepika Padukone

In 2016, Deepika Padukone was snapped on the sets of a show. For the shoot, the actress looked chic in an all-black ensemble that involved a black halter-neck tie-up style feathered black top that was neatly tucked into a pair of high-waist black loose-fitting trousers. A pair of black strappy stilettos completed her look.

Deepika's hair was pulled back into her usual, sleek bun hairstyle. Filled-in brows, pink cheeks and no lip colour finished it off.

Who according to you aced the feather top and black pants combination better? We loved both the looks but felt Deepika Padukone's makeup seemed dull and flushed out.

Comment below and let us know.

