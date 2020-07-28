Fashion Faceoff: Anushka Sharma or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who wore the Dandelion pyjama set better? 

Both the divas, while holed up at home, wore the same pattern pyjama set but in different styles. Take a look and tell us who wore it better!

Celebrities, they're not too different from us! With the pandemic ensuring people are locked up at home, celebrities too are limiting their outings and ensuring they make themselves busy at home to keep themselves and those around them safe.

While at home, they shed their glam avatars and lounge in comfortable pyjamas and loungewear, proving they are no different from us!

But even when it comes to their loungewear, it seems like many of them have the same taste in outfits.

Recently, while at home Kareena Kapoor Khan and took to their Instagram to share images of themselves in their pyjama sets, both in the same print!

Anushka Sharma

Looking comfortable in her pyjama suit, the actress shared a picture of her oil pulling while she spent some quality time with her dog, Duke. In the picture, the Pari actress was wearing white Dandelion Milky Way pair of dip-neck jammies.

Despite being home, Sharma's hair looked smooth and was styled with a centre part, making for a sleek look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Having a blast at home, Bebo opted for the same Milky Way print notched collar pyjama set from Dandelion. Her version also featured a front pocket with contrasting piping at the hem. Kareena shared a video of herself in the pyjama suit while enjoying her favourite sitcom - Friends and binge eating a burger! She looked completely at home with her hair pulled up into a top knot for a manageable, homey look.

Clearly, both the divas have a common shared love for comfortable off-duty dressing. Who wore it better according to you - Kareena Kapoor Khan or Anushka Sharma? Comment below and let us know.

