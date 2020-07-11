Fashion Faceoff: Anushka Sharma or Katrina Kaif: Who pulled off white Anarkali by Manish Malhotra the best?

While anarkalis have been a celebrity favourite for years now! Who do you think looks the best in them?

The Zero actresses and have time and again proved that they are great friends. They even made an appearance on Koffee with Karan together and told that they enjoy each other’s and match the level of craziness. While they are clearly good friends, it looks like they have the same taste in clothing as well. We know that a white Anarkali is a classic and they both seem to love it. What astounds us is that they managed to even pose the same way!

First up we have Anushka Sharma who pulled off this white Anarkali by Manish Malhotra in the most elegant way possible. With sleek low bun and smokey eyes, she gave this outfit the perfect desi touch. Adding to it are these green statement jhumkas that work as a colour-blocking element. Sharma loosely draped a dupatta over her shoulders. What steals the show is her tiny bindi that sits right in the centre of her defined brows. A pair of white juttis complete her look!

Next up, we have Katrina Kaif who wore a similar Anarkali by the designer. She wore it to Baba Siddique’s Iftar party and made quite the statement with the simplicity and elegance of the attire. She added extra oomph to the white ensemble with a gold necklace and matching jhumkas. She styled her hair in her signature side part and brushed open waves while a stunning dewy glam completed her look.

According to us, Anushka’s look was a definite winner but even Katrina’s look would’ve come close if she ditched the necklace for a statement pair of earrings.

