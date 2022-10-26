Fashion Faceoff: Anushka Sharma or Katrina Kaif; Who wore the Sabyasachi sequin saree better?

Sarees were truly the best answers to desi style this Diwali season. The hyped for good ensemble served a dreamy spectacle as it always does, your celebrities were the best examples. With too many parties hosted by their fellow Bollywood friends, a few others had their own happy time in what they call a home forever. All in all, there was no such thing as too many celebrations and outfits. To get closer to details, sheer sarees are the definition of what always makes the right move. Actresses like Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma made us crave for some sheer glamour and we know we won't go wrong with these references.

And so it came bright, beautiful and neon. If you're feeling bold, look at Anushka and if you want to shine like the night sky, then opt for Katrina's look. The girls returned to their favourite designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's creations that express both creativity and playfulness so wonderfully. The perfect amount of everything your ensembles for weddings must talk about.

The Chakda 'Xpress actress looked vibrant in a see-through saree from the couturier's Heritage Bridal 2022 collection. This neon green netted attire featured luxurious gold and green sequin work. Its ruffled border gave it more glam life and the embellishments that added some more oomph. Fashion stylist Allia Al Rufai clubbed this saree for Anushka with a sleeveless blouse which was all about sequins. Vamika’s mother had her all-green look accessorised with a heavy necklace which consisted of pearls, emeralds, and more. Her side-parted hairdo and a pink lipstick rounded off her ethnic look.

For when it's time to consider black, over and over again. The Phone Bhoot actress opted for a black sheer saree almost the same as what Anushka picked out. Katrina's ensemble was different in terms of colour, floral embroidered patterns can be spotted on the saree, and the Sooryavanshi actress's look included statement drop earrings, a ring and bangles. It screamed maximalism and royalty. There was no necklace but her overall look was strikingly packed. She chose her signature sleek hairdo, a contoured skin, blush, black smokey eye makeup, and a glossy pink lipstick.

