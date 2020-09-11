  1. Home
Fashion Faceoff: Anushka Sharma or Natasa Stankovic: Who wore the polka dot dress better?

Polka dots have been all the rage right now, who do you think wore them the best? Vote for your favourite!
September 11, 2020
Fashion Faceoff: Anushka Sharma or Nataša Stanković: Who wore the polka dot dress better? Fashion Faceoff: Anushka Sharma or Nataša Stanković: Who wore the polka dot dress better?
Remember the end of August when we got not one but two huge pregnancy announcements? We had two leading ladies of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma giving the world the 'good news' in just a matter of a week. While the world went crazy with this happy news, once again, Anushka & Virat Kohli managed to break the internet AGAIN. (Not to forget their wedding) 

However, while everyone was ecstatic about the news, a lot of people gave their full attention to her polka dot dress that managed to steal the show! The polka dot wonder that perfectly showed off her baby bump featured a short hem. She let her outfit do all the talking as she kept the rest of the look simple and let her pregnancy glow have its moment! 

While we were all fixated over the news, the internet went crazy and found out a resemblance with the newly turned mother, Natasa Stankovic's dress. This dates back to a few months ago when the couple, Natasa and Hardik Pandya stepped out for a drive. Stankovic was seen wearing the same dress and by the looks of it, the internet couldn't keep calm! Even the model and now mom of one kept things simple as she stepped out letting her natural tresses down. 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

What are your thoughts about it? Who do you think rocked the polka dot dress better? Let us know in the comments section below.

