Fashion Faceoff: Bella Hadid or Deepika Padukone; Who wore the Dolce & Gabbana black bodycon dress better?

All those flouncy dresses are ready to make your closet feel fresh and bright. But, there could be multiple instances when the most fabulous of the lot can pave the way for confusion, boredom, or rather fail to glam you up. Black outfits are very much conventional but we somehow see this hue as the one that hits the nail on the head when in a zone of doubt. As it continues to call our names, we're just wanting to serve a sexy chic level of a look as we head out for a date.

With this fashion faceoff, you will have no tricky time styling yourself up to new heights of sultriness. Back in 2017, supermodel, Bella Hadid picked out a Dolce & Gabbana black satin dress as her birthday fit. This calf-length dress was designed with satin fabric and it entailed criss-cross lace tie-up detail and eyelets that a sensuous charm. Keeping the fire level as high as possible were two mini slits at the hem. The 25-year-old wore her night out's outfit with ankle-strap stilettos and a gold chain. She tied her hair up into a ponytail and she shimmered with a pigment to put out a striking gold look.

And, fast forward to 2022, the eternal stunner, Deepika Padukone wore the same made in Italy body-hugging dress to Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding party that had B-town's stylish stars in attendance. Shaleena Nathani styled the Gehraiyaan actress for the night in this boudoir-inspired dress that featured eyelets on both straps. The 36-year-old's party look was wrapped up with studded dangler earrings and an almost similar choice of stilettos was made with ankle-strap heels that had a shiny story etched with the spread of embellishments.



Who wore it better? Let us know in the comments below.

