Fashion Faceoff: Bella Hadid or Hailey Bieber: Who wore the sparkly knot dress with a plunging neckline better

Both the models wore eerily similar dresses by different designers and looked ravishing in them. But who according to you wore it better?

While celebrities often inspire us with their fabulous looks, both on and off the red carpets, they also seem to have a lasting impact on each other. Wearing the same outfit isn't something they're fond of, they do tend to wear ones that are eerily similar to each other, to create an all-new (or the same) look!

Bella Hadid

Supermodel Bella Hadid who is not new to the runway looked striking in a bold red Ralph Lauren sequin gown at the New York Fashion Week in 2019. The full-sleeve outfit featured a plunging neckline that went all the way till her torso and was pulled together in the centre with the material knotted together, to accentuate her curves. She accessorised the floor-length number with statement ruby earrings and pulled her hair back into a sleek bun. Minimal makeup and eyeshadow that matched her outfit, completed the model's runway look for the luxury fashion house.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber

Back before she became Mrs Bieber, Hailey Baldwin walked the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards alone. She slipped into a neutral, dusted gold gown by Alexandre Vauthier, that was very similar to Bella's! Her full-sleeve number too featured a plunging neckline that was deeper than Hadid's and pulled together with just one knot, as opposed to Hadid's multiple twists. Hailey's outfit too flattered her hourglass figure and she styled it in a simple manner, with her short locks styled into loose waves that framed her face well. A glowing look with minimal makeup and peachy lips completed the model's look.

Who according to you pulled off the outfit better - Bella Hadid or Hailey Baldwin? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Kendall Jenner or Angelina Jolie: Who wore the feather dress better?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×