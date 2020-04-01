Fashion Faceoff: Bella Hadid or Jennifer Lopez: Who wore the Frankies Bikini better?

The supermodel and the singer seem to have a mutual liking for the white swimsuit. Who wore it better?

Nothing screams summer, like swimsuits. And what better kind of swimsuit to beat the heat, than a bikini! With the onset of summer and more celebrities self-isolating themselves due to Coronavirus, they are taking to their homes to lounge and spend some time in the sun during Qurantine time. Even at times like this, they seem to be taking inspiration from each other and sporting similar or in some cases same outfits as others. Case in point, Bella Hadid, who wore the same bikini as star Jennifer Lopez.

While self-isolating, Bella Hadid is spending some quality time while lounging in the sun. On Monday, the 23-year-old supermodel took to her Instagram to share a sultry picture of herself in a white bikini. "Lucky to get some Vitamin D" she captioned the selfie where she is wearing the crisp white Frankies Bikinis which featured a white triangle top and matching bottom, both costing 80 USD each. Bella also showed off her abs in the selfie along with her no-makeup skin and clean manicured nails as she sported a wet hairdo.

Back in February, Hustlers actress Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram to post a mirror selfie of her 'relaxed and recharged" look where she was wearing the same two-piece bikini set. The actress' selfie game was clearly strong as she showed off her toned abs and no-nonesense look with her hair pulled up into a tight top-knot.

The bikini fit her well and looked snug on the singer and songwriter.

What are your thoughts on their bikinis? Who wore it better? Comment below and let us know.

For more on fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More