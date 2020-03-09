Fashion Faceoff: Beyonce or Kylie Jenner: Who wore the Marine Serre catsuit better?

Both the fashion icons - Beyonce and Kylie Jenner picked out the printed catsuit in two different colours. Who wore it better?

When it comes to fashion, each individual has their own personal style. But at times, one does tend to get a teeny bit inspired and tries to replicate a certain style. Celebrities today set both style and fashion goals for everybody. No matter how popular they are, they too set style goals for not just us, but each other as well! The latest celebrity to get 'inspired' from another, is none other than beauty mogul Kylie Jenner who picked out the same outfit as Queen Bee - Beyonce Knowles.

Beyonce

The first to wear the catsuit from Marine Serre, Beyonce opted for a black number with the logo of the brand printed all over it in red. The catsuit hugged her hourglass figure and also featured a belt that showed off her small waist. She completed her look with black three-strap stilettos, a black trench, and a chic round shaped bag. Small rectangle rimmed sunnies and her locks styled into curls, completed the singer/songwriter's look that she shared on her Instagram back in May last year.

Kylie Jenner

Two days ago, Kylie took to her Instagram to share a series of photographs of herself in the same catsuit that Beyonce wore. Her version was a neutral tone colour with the Marine Serre logo in dark blue. Seemed like Kylie looked to the Single Ladies singer for inspiration for she too draped a black leather trench over her outfit and completed it with black simple pumps. A pair of black sunnies and her hair styled in a poker-straight manner completed the beauty mogul's look.

Considering Beyonce wore the outfit almost a year ago and Kylie just recently, we can't help but think she looked to the singer for inspiration on how to style the outfit.

What are your thoughts? Who wore it better? Comment below and let us know.

