Fashion Faceoff: Bhumi Pednekar or Hina Khan; Who wore the Tarun Tahiliani ivory corset set better?

When your traditional attire gets an update, it becomes the indo-western kind. After all, is there a set way to work a look? We all have our own vampy ways of being a versatile dresser and with weddings hovering around now more than usual, it's best to have a line-up that will be remembered and taken inspiration from. So, let's turn to a few key pointers to help you hit the ultra-dazzling notes this season.

When all you wish to see is glitter and glamour, here's an outfit that received twice the approval and now it's your turn as a wedding guest. Now, that's a dreamy and an alluring hit for Sangeet celebrations or a reception! Tell us who rocked it the best, Bhumi Pednekar or Hina Khan.

Bhumi Pednekar

Who wore the Tarun Tahiliani ivory ensemble first you ask? The Badhaai Do actress. Styled by Pranita Shetty, the starlet wore the strapless sheer hand-embroidered corset with a sweetheart neckline, structured and beautified with intricate and regal embroidery. This bodice-hugging number was teamed with a liquid pleated skirt with an asymmetric hem. It didn't fail to stand out as an example of elegance, it scaled to new elegant heights indeed. Want to give yourself the warmth of winter? Go for a billowing cape with criss-cross patterns and embroidered cuffs. Go full-on desi with accessories and style your look with a choker and pearl statement earrings or chaandbalis too can complement.

Hina Khan

The hacked star has made the world her style oyster no doubt. The 75th Cannes Film Festival is happening and we can't wait for what she has in store for us. Recently, she was honoured at the UK Asian Film Festival 2022 in London and it turns out that she donned the same designer ensemble from the Timelessness collection. Mirza Miah styled the actress and added a pop of vibrancy with teardrop earrings from Joolry. Don't like a fully covered-up look? Here's how to wear the cape, as a jacket or a dupatta. Anything that spells comfort better for you.

Who wore it better? Let us know in the comments below.

