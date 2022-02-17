Fashion faceoff: Blake Lively or Nora Fatehi: Who wore the coordinated skirt set and blazer better?

Coordinated sets are a trend that never seems to go out of style. From crop tops and shorts to athleisure jogger sets to pairing pencil skirts with matching blouses, every trend has been tried and tested by celebrities. One that has stuck on and created quite a buzz, is that of pairing pencil skirts with matching crop tops and topping it off with blazers or jackets for a chic look. Take a look at two celebrities who managed to ace this trend giving us a brilliant faceoff moment.

Blake Lively

Attending the Michael Kors runway show at the New York Fashion Week, the Gossip Girl actress picked out a piece from the designer's collection. This involved a baby blue crop top that almost looked white and paired it with a matching high-waisted pencil skirt that ended just below her knees. Over this, the mother-of-three rocked a matching blazer, pair of white pumps and a matching clutch.

Blake's golden locks were styled into loose and voluminous waves and deep red lips completed her look.

Nora Fatehi

The dancing star rocked a similar look for an event where she picked out a white crop top and pencil skirt set from Atsu Sekhose. The star also styled her outfit with white pumps and a matching blazer over her shoulders to complete her look.

The brunette-haired diva styled her hair into loose waves and rocked a no-makeup look to complete this outfit.

Who according to you wore the co-ord set better - Blake Lively or Nora Fatehi? Comment below and let us know.

