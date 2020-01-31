Fashion Faceoff: Camila Cabello or Ariana Grande: Who wore the USD 2 million diamond neckpiece better?

Both the singers opted to wear the exact same neckpiece 4 years apart at two different award shows. Who wore it better?

A new day calls for a brand new faceoff! With celebrities constantly getting inspired by each other, wearing similar or even the same outfits from time to time on different occasions, we can't help but wonder who pulled of the styles, outfits and accessories better. The most recent two divas to have sported the exact same accessory, are Grammy-nominated singers Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello.

Camila Cabello

The Senorita singer who performed at the Grammys recently opted for a grunge look in a black Versace outfit that was embellished with Swarovski crystals. To add to the glitter and glam of her look, Cabello picked out a statement neckpiece that bore close to 100 carats of diamonds on it and costs a whopping 2 million USD, from Le Vian jewellery. It added a touch of modern-day glamour and sophistication to her look.

Ariana Grande

The 7 Rings singer also wore the exact same neckpiece but almost four years ago! Grande picked out the diamond neckpiece to wear in 2016 to the MTV Movie Awards. She channelled her inner Marilyn Monroe in a satin pink dress with a sweetheart neckline and an additional faux fur white stole, and let her statement 2 million USD neckpiece do the talking and be the centre of attraction. Her look was all about Old-Hollywood glamour and she looked absolutely phenomenal in it!

Both the musicians have contrasting styles and have opted to sport the neckpiece, adhering to their own personal style. We think both - Camila and Ariana aced their looks.

Who do you think wore the neckpiece better? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :getty images

Read More