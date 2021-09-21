Fashion Faceoff: Chris Evans or Jason Sudeikis: Who wore the blue blazer and black bowtie combination better?

If you thought women are the only trendsetters, we're here to prove you wrong! While men's fashion is more laidback, there are times when there are looks so good that colleagues and peers try to recreate them in their own ways. Emmy award winner Jason Sudeikis, sported a look that reminded us of Chris Evans' from the 2019 Oscars red carpet! Take a look and let us know who wore it better.

Chris Evans

The Captain America hunk made an appearance at the Oscar 2019 Awards where he presented an award with Jennifer Lopez. For the event, the 40-year-old Knives Out actor looked dapper in a Ferragamo suit which came with a peacock blue-green blazer in a suede/velvet material. He wore this over a crisp white shirt, black bowtie and black trousers. Black dress shoes and a well-groomed beard completed the actor's dapper look.

Jason Sudeikis

The 46-year-old Ted Lasso star who took home an Emmy award, opted for a Tom Ford pantsuit for the 2021 red carpet event. His pantsuit involved a blazer and matching pair of pants in a peacock blue-green shade. Beneath this, the actor sported a crisp white shirt and a black bowtie. Black dress shoes and a shy smile completed the star's look.

While both the actor's outfits weren't the same, they did have a lot of similarities to them, especially noting down the greenish-blue blazer, white shirt and bowtie combination.

Who according to you wore it better? Chris Evans or Jason Sudeikis? Comment below and let us know.

