Fashion Faceoff: Dakota Johnson or Ananya Panday: Who wore the Magda Butrym red dress better?

Both the Hollywood and Hindi film industries have seen some spectacular releases recently with even more exciting films to come. Along with film releases, promotional looks where actors dress up in their most glamorous best is another thing we look forward to. And when two celebrities rock the same outfits, it is a field day!

Dakota Johnson

To promote her most recent film, The Lost Daughter, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, Dakota Johnson was one of the guests on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The actress who has a soft spot for Gucci experimented a little by opting for something different. She picked out a blazing red dress from Magda Butrym's shelves which combined the label's signature elements, aka floral applique work, to create something fun and girly. The shoulder pads gave the dress a structured look. Her outfit featured three red flowers on it and a pair of bright red pumps that matched her outfit completed the actress' look. She was styled by Kate Young for this appearance.

Ananya Panday

Currently promoting her upcoming film Gehraiyaan, which is slated to release on February 11, Ananya Panday slipped into the same dress as Dakota Johnson's for the promotions of her film! The actress was styled by Lakshmi Lehr, who put Annie in the same red Magda Butrym dress with two flowers and structured shoulder pads. Panday completed her look with a pair of black Louboutin pumps and stacked up rings for a minimal yet chic look.

The styling of both the looks was similar with only Panday's shoes acting as a major difference in black, as compared to Johnson's red pumps that matched her dress. Dakota Johnson's dress also featured three flowers, as compared to Ananya's which bore only two. Both the actors opted for their usual glowing barely-there makeup look with their brunette locks styled into breezy waves.

Who wore the red Madga Butrym mini dress better? Ananya Panday or Dakota Johnson? Comment below and let us know.

