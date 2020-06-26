Fashion Faceoff: Deepika, Alia or Katrina: Which Bollywood star looks the best in a Sabyasachi lehenga? VOTE

Over the years, Sabyasachi creations have been the first choice for quite a lot of Bollywood divas. Who do you think rocks them the best? VOTE

From weddings to Diwali parties and everything in between, Sabyasachi lehengas have been a go-to for most leading ladies of Bollywood and the past stands proof of that. Everything from simple floral wonders to all-out desi numbers, celebs like , , , and many others have remained loyal towards the designer’s creations. Who do you think rocks them the best?

Deepika Padukone picks out a Sabya attire every chance she gets. From her own wedding to ’s wedding reception to industry events and festivals, she has been a true loyalist and rocks almost any and every attire by the designer.

Anushka Sharma and her love for Mukerjee’s designs have no bounds. From sarees to kurta sets, she wore almost everything. However, her internet-breaking bridal lehenga will stand to remain our favourite.

Katrina Kaif is often seen making a statement in his gorgeous floral drapes but this solid coloured lehenga is by far one of the best looks by the actress. Impeccable styling and the right amount of jewellery definitely makes it a hit.

Alia Bhatt is clearly a fan of bright lehengas and statement jewellery by the designer. She always lets her outfit do the talking and keeps the rest of the look simple like a true fashionista!

Which leading lady according to you looks the best in a Sabyasachi lehenga? Let us know in the comments section below.

