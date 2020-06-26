  1. Home
  2. fashion

Fashion Faceoff: Deepika, Alia or Katrina: Which Bollywood star looks the best in a Sabyasachi lehenga? VOTE

Over the years, Sabyasachi creations have been the first choice for quite a lot of Bollywood divas. Who do you think rocks them the best? VOTE
9629 reads Mumbai
Fashion Faceoff: Deepika, Alia or Katrina: Which Bollywood star looks the best in a Sabyasachi lehenga? VOTEFashion Faceoff: Deepika, Alia or Katrina: Which Bollywood star looks the best in a Sabyasachi lehenga? VOTE
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

From weddings to Diwali parties and everything in between, Sabyasachi lehengas have been a go-to for most leading ladies of Bollywood and the past stands proof of that. Everything from simple floral wonders to all-out desi numbers, celebs like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and many others have remained loyal towards the designer’s creations. Who do you think rocks them the best? 

Deepika Padukone picks out a Sabya attire every chance she gets. From her own wedding to Priyanka Chopra’s wedding reception to industry events and festivals, she has been a true loyalist and rocks almost any and every attire by the designer. 

Anushka Sharma and her love for Mukerjee’s designs have no bounds. From sarees to kurta sets, she wore almost everything. However, her internet-breaking bridal lehenga will stand to remain our favourite. 

Katrina Kaif is often seen making a statement in his gorgeous floral drapes but this solid coloured lehenga is by far one of the best looks by the actress. Impeccable styling and the right amount of jewellery definitely makes it a hit. 

Alia Bhatt is clearly a fan of bright lehengas and statement jewellery by the designer. She always lets her outfit do the talking and keeps the rest of the look simple like a true fashionista! 

Which leading lady according to you looks the best in a Sabyasachi lehenga? Let us know in the comments section below. 

To know more about Fashion & Beauty: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Fashion Faceoff: Kangana Ranaut or Deepika Padukone: Who wore the Sabyasachi floral number better? VOTE

Credits :instagram

Latest Videos
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP controversies
Anu Aggarwal on her fatal accident, relate to Sushant as an outsider, snubbed at Awards
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Anonymous 41 minutes ago

Katrina, Anushka and Deepika! Alia looks good only in the junior children category list!

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement