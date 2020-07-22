Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut: Who looks the BEST in a sleek bun? VOTE

Sleek buns have literally become everyone Bollywood beauty's favourite hairdo. Who do you think looks the best? VOTE

Bollywood beauties have always been on top of their game so much so that over the years quite a lot of trends have become popular after seeing them wear it. It's no surprise that Bollywood celebrities are trendsetters and believe it or not this is not just refrained to the kind of clothes they wear. In the recent past, a lot of makeup looks and hairstyles are now turning into major trends, all thanks to our B-Town beauties!

Today we have one such hairstyle that literally has the stamp of approval from almost every diva. The sleek bun has become immensely popular which is clearly no surprise because we've seen celebrities sporting it at every chance they get. While we have enough inspiration, who do you think looks the best?

We don't think anyone is a bigger advocate of sleek buns as Deepika Padukone. No matter what the occasion and attire, you know she is going to pull off the sleek look. She does not experiment often when it comes to this department!

Alia Bhatt joined the sleek hair bandwagon soon enough and is seen doing it quite the justice! She usually refrains her sleek hairdos to desi attires and often experiments with braids and buns otherwise.

Like every other look she has pulled off, even when it comes to sleek buns, she gives her own little twist to the hairdo!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

You know you can always count on Kareena Kapoor Khan to pull off any look that comes her way. A pulled back bun is her go-to no matter what the occasion. You'll see her rocking it at the airport and even at a wedding!

Anushka rarely styles her hair in a sleek manner but when she does she makes sure to go all out. She pulled off this look for her wedding festivities and boy were we in awe!

Who do you think looks the best in a sleek bun? Let us know in the comments section below.

