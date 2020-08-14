Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif: Which celeb looks the best in black? VOTE
Black has always been a celebrity favourite for as long as we can imagine. From wedding parties to industry events and the red carpet, the leading ladies have done all justice to the classic hue. While it is a colour that we find in everyone's wardrobe, quite a lot of celebs have tried their best to pull it off. Who according to you looks the best in them?
Black is one of the most staple colours in Deepika's wardrobe and there's no denying that. However recently she showed off her tall and lean frame in a bodycon wonder by Alex Perry and we were in awe!
Black has always been a favourite and you can often see the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress making a statement. You know she is a fan of figure-hugging numbers and this particular corset piece has definitely bagged a position on our favourites list.
Alia Bhatt wore red but with a twist. The actress chose a strapless Ralph and Russo number and let it shine in all its glory. Truly a favourite!
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Bebo has always been on top of the game when it comes to showing the world how it's done. This strappy plunging number is a classic and definitely an outfit we would like to wear!
Sonam has opted for a black gown on multiple occasions but we'd like to talk about this particular number she wore at the Cannes Film Festival's red carpet. With a faux bob and a red lip, she stole the show.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Black seems to be her favourite as PeeCee is always making sure to look her best in it. This mesh cage detail with a plunging, high-slit creation tops our lists.
Who do you think looks the best in black? Let us know in the comments section below.
For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion
Also Read: Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor: Who do you think has the better airport style? VOTE
Anonymous 9 minutes ago
Katrina
Anonymous 16 minutes ago
why trying to brainwash public by forcing us to put alia in par with other beauties from ouside who amde it big without a sirname or mafia?
Anonymous 17 minutes ago
Cutie alia Bhatt
Anonymous 17 minutes ago
Deepika alia and Priyanka ❤️❤️
Anonymous 18 minutes ago
Alia shines in every thing
Anonymous 18 minutes ago
Obviously alia Bhatt
Anonymous 19 minutes ago
Natural beauty alia Bhatt
Anonymous 19 minutes ago
Alia is cutest
Anonymous 43 minutes ago
Only priyanka, katrina and deepika... kareena is okay.. rest r clowns
Anonymous 58 minutes ago
None of them...
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Katrina