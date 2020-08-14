  1. Home
Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif: Which celeb looks the best in black? VOTE

Black is a classic hue and most leading ladies of Bollywood have worn it in their own different manner. Who do you think looks the best?
Black has always been a celebrity favourite for as long as we can imagine. From wedding parties to industry events and the red carpet, the leading ladies have done all justice to the classic hue. While it is a colour that we find in everyone's wardrobe, quite a lot of celebs have tried their best to pull it off. Who according to you looks the best in them?

Deepika Padukone

Black is one of the most staple colours in Deepika's wardrobe and there's no denying that. However recently she showed off her tall and lean frame in a bodycon wonder by Alex Perry and we were in awe! 

Katrina Kaif

Black has always been a favourite and you can often see the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress making a statement. You know she is a fan of figure-hugging numbers and this particular corset piece has definitely bagged a position on our favourites list. 

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt wore red but with a twist. The actress chose a strapless Ralph and Russo number and let it shine in all its glory. Truly a favourite! 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo has always been on top of the game when it comes to showing the world how it's done. This strappy plunging number is a classic and definitely an outfit we would like to wear!

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam has opted for a black gown on multiple occasions but we'd like to talk about this particular number she wore at the Cannes Film Festival's red carpet. With a faux bob and a red lip, she stole the show. 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Black seems to be her favourite as PeeCee is always making sure to look her best in it. This mesh cage detail with a plunging, high-slit creation tops our lists. 

Who do you think looks the best in black? Let us know in the comments section below.

Anonymous 9 minutes ago

Katrina

Anonymous 16 minutes ago

why trying to brainwash public by forcing us to put alia in par with other beauties from ouside who amde it big without a sirname or mafia?

Anonymous 17 minutes ago

Cutie alia Bhatt

Anonymous 17 minutes ago

Deepika alia and Priyanka ❤️❤️

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

Alia shines in every thing

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

Obviously alia Bhatt

Anonymous 19 minutes ago

Natural beauty alia Bhatt

Anonymous 19 minutes ago

Alia is cutest

Anonymous 43 minutes ago

Only priyanka, katrina and deepika... kareena is okay.. rest r clowns

Anonymous 58 minutes ago

None of them...

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Katrina

