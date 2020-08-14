Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif: Which celeb looks the best in black? VOTE

Black is a classic hue and most leading ladies of Bollywood have worn it in their own different manner. Who do you think looks the best?

Black has always been a celebrity favourite for as long as we can imagine. From wedding parties to industry events and the red carpet, the leading ladies have done all justice to the classic hue. While it is a colour that we find in everyone's wardrobe, quite a lot of celebs have tried their best to pull it off. Who according to you looks the best in them?

Black is one of the most staple colours in Deepika's wardrobe and there's no denying that. However recently she showed off her tall and lean frame in a bodycon wonder by Alex Perry and we were in awe!

Black has always been a favourite and you can often see the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress making a statement. You know she is a fan of figure-hugging numbers and this particular corset piece has definitely bagged a position on our favourites list.

Alia Bhatt wore red but with a twist. The actress chose a strapless Ralph and Russo number and let it shine in all its glory. Truly a favourite!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo has always been on top of the game when it comes to showing the world how it's done. This strappy plunging number is a classic and definitely an outfit we would like to wear!

Sonam has opted for a black gown on multiple occasions but we'd like to talk about this particular number she wore at the Cannes Film Festival's red carpet. With a faux bob and a red lip, she stole the show.

Jonas

Black seems to be her favourite as PeeCee is always making sure to look her best in it. This mesh cage detail with a plunging, high-slit creation tops our lists.

Who do you think looks the best in black? Let us know in the comments section below.

