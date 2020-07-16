  1. Home
Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor: Who do you think has the better airport style? VOTE

Airports have now turned into runways and Bollywood divas seem to make the most out of it. Who do you think looks the best?
4416 reads Mumbai Updated: July 16, 2020 05:36 pm
Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor: Who do you think has the better airport style? VOTEFashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor: Who do you think has the better airport style? VOTE
No matter where they are going or coming from, you can always count on the leading ladies of Bollywood to make a stunning statement. From wearing the trendiest athleisure to walking out of the airport lobby in some of the most gorgeous ensembles, Bollywood belles surely know a thing or two about making heads turn. 

Deepika Padukone

First up we have Deepika Padukone who has managed to make the most of airport attires with everything from desi kurta sets to luxury bags to thermal jackets and loads of layering. She never steps out without being impeccably styled and always makes sure to make a statement. 

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and her casual wardrobe is worth being envious of. Airports are her favourite place to show off her luxurious and expensive buys. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan 

When on the airport, Kareena Kapoor Khan makes sure to reflect her personal style in everything she wears. From cowboy boots to laid back tees to expensive Birkins, she has done it all! 

Alia Bhatt

Alia has a touch of millennial style in most of her airport attires and it often makes quite the statement. With breezy dresses to pantsuits and luxurious bags, she is often making a statement!

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has been making the airport her runway for over years now and she definitely makes the most of her trips. From sarees to expensive Dior bags and trendy sunglasses, she manages to rock’em all. 

Who do you think has the better airport style? Let us know in the comments section below. 

Credits :instagram

