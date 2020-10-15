Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt; Who wore the embellished sharara the best?

Embellished shararas are a celeb favourite and who according to you wore it the best? Check it out

Fashion faceoffs have been our guilty pleasure for as long as we can remember. We love to see how celebs style the same outfit in different ways while also serving major styling cues. While some like to keep things edgy, others prefer taking things to the next level with an OTT twist. Today, we’re back with yet another faceoff and this time around we have leading ladies, & making a statement in their embellished shararas!

First up, we have Deepika Padukone who looked her traditional best in an emerald green sharara by Sabyasachi. The actress who made a statement in the embellished wonder that bore embroideries in gold all around the short kurta. Padukone styled it with a pair of flared palazzo pants that also bore scattered embroideries all over while a gold lace decorated the hem. A matching dupatta was draped over her shoulder while she chose to put her hair behind in a puffy ponytail.

A pair of gold jhumkas accessorised her look while classic makeup with a winged liner served as a great glam look.

Moving on, we have Alia Bhatt who chose a sharara by Anita Dongre and both the outfits look eerily similar to each other. Alia, on the other hand, chose a black wonder with embellishments in silver. While Deepika’s kurta was a short one, Bhatt’s kurta ended right around her knees. To be honest, we loved the black and silver combination a little too much and loved the fact that she styled the look with matching silver earrings that is enough to make a statement!

With her hair left down in simple waves and neutral glowy glam adding an elegant touch to the look, Alia looked her traditional best!

What are your thoughts about it? Who wore the embellished sharara the best? Let us know in the comments section below.

