Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt: Who wore the Sabyasachi organza saree better?

Bollywood has a clear favourite designer. Almost every actress has donned an outfit by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee in the form of a lehenga, saree or suit. His detailed designs and flawless craftsmanship have found a space in Bollywood, making him one of the most popular designers today.

is one of the biggest fans of the designer and sports his designs at every possible occasion. Last night, the actress made her presence felt at Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday bash and opted for yet another creation by the designer. She picked out a pristine white organza embroidered saree by Sabyasachi for the event. It featured intricate floral embroidery in white thread all over the material and was draped well over a noodle-strap sequin blouse. She styled this look with a pair of long dangling earrings and bangles and kept her glam limited to neutral shades with smokey eyes and a deep brown lip. Her signature sleek bun completed DP's look.

Her saree reminded us of an eerily similar one that sported a couple of months ago. Bhatt picked out a red drape by the designer which also featured similar embroidery on it. While DP's saree bore embroidery that was spaced out, Bhatt's had the embroidery closer. She styled this with a simple red blouse and gold chaandbaalis while her hair too was styled in a sleek bun.

But that's not all! Our Desi Girl Jonas too sported the same saree in Paris for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding! Chopra though, picked out a pretty blush pink number with Sabyasachi's iconic blouse that featured a deep plunging neckline. While her hair too was styled into a bun, a few tendrils of her hair were left loose. Pretty pink roses made for the perfect accessories for her hair and rose-tinted glasses completed her stylish look.

We think all the leading ladies looked absolutely ravishing in the saree! What are your thoughts?

