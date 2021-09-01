Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Ananya Panday; Who looked like a fairytale princess in the tulle skirt?

Even with different stylists sourcing outfits from different brands, celebs end up wearing similar looks at times starting a fashion war. Throwing it back to ’s princessy look at the Jio MAMI festival 2019 where she made our jaws drop in awe sporting an OTT look that was applauded by both fans and critics alike. A year later, at the Filmfare Awards, Ananya Panday walked the red carpet opting for a similar look that was trolled for copying the former’s style and also for winning the best debut award for her performance in Student of the Year 2. While we think both the divas looked absolutely beautiful in their stunning outfits, here are deets of their styling tweaks for you to decide who looked their fashionable best in the dramatic tulle skirt and off-shoulder crop top set.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone looked straight out of fairytale land in her three-tiered ruffle tulle skirt and black satin off shoulder crop top by Giambattista Valli. The larger than life baby pink skirt made quite a statement and we loved how Deepika ditched heavy-duty accessories and opted for just minimalistic long earrings to put our focus only on her exceptional outfit. She styled her luscious mane into a messy bun and added oomph to her eyes with black eyeliner and painted her eyelids with shimmery pink eyeshadow. She further elevated her glam look defining her face with bronzer and sharp contours. The pastel hue and pink palette makeup indeed gave her all the diva vibes.

Ananya Panday

The millennial favourite star kid, Ananya Panday is not a new name for Internet trolls and memes. Regardless of whether she deserved an award for acting or not, we think her fashion choices are super cool and trendy. The Khaali Peeli star received her debut award donning a tiered ruffle tulle skirt and black off-shoulder crop top by Dylan Parienty. Her lime-yellow poofy tulle skirt was an exact replica of Deepika’s look though the strapless black bralette top differed with its accents of silver in the border and a bow-like detail on the sides of her off-shoulder sleeves. Unlike Deepika, Ananya left her hair open in a centre-parted wavy style and glammed up with muted red lips and dewy makeup.

While Deepika’s blush pink look gave a romantic luxe vibe, Ananya’s lime yellow with accents silver in her top gave chic party feels. Who do you think styled their poofy tulle skirt better? Tell us in the comments below.

