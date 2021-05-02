Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Gal Gadot: Who wore the ruffle blouse and black pants combination better?

Years apart, both Deepika Padukone and Gal Gadot, picked out outfits that were eerily similar to each other, by different designers for different occasions. Take a look!

When celebrities step out today, they make sure they're wearing something completely different. Never-worn before outfits are always a priority whether it is on the red carpet or at the airport.

Despite all efforts, many times outfits worn by celebrities turn out to be quite similar to each other. Call it inspiration or imitation, we spotted an all-new faceoff that we can't get enough of!



Walking the red carpet at MAMI, Deepika Padukone ensured all eyes were on her, as always by putting forth a chic look. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika Padukone rocked a white cut-sleeve blouse with a heavily ruffled neckline. She tucked this neatly into a pair of well-tailored black pants. To add a flair of drama to this look, DP's pants also featured an attached sweeping long train in a black satin material.

Her makeup added to the glamour of this look. Smokey eyes, nude lips, hair pulled back into a sleek chignon, solitaire earrings and black pumps completed this look.

Gal Gadot

For the Critics Choice Awards that was held virtually, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot looked like she meant business in a white blouse with a dramatic ruffle neckline that was neatly tucked into a pair of black tailored pants, by Prabal Gurung. A presenter at the virtual show, Gal's look was all about her bold red lips that stole the spotlight. Her hair was also pulled back in a sleek manner and a pair of solitaire earrings completed her look.

While both, Deepika and Gal's looks were by different designers and the latter's blouse far more dramatic than the former's train, we do see a similarity in terms of not just colour combination but silhouette and design as well.

Who according to you rocked the look better - Gal Gadot or Deepika Padukone? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Shraddha Kapoor or Aditi Rao Hydari: Who wore the red Notebook jumpsuit better?

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×