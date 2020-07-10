  1. Home
Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Kangana Ranaut: Who looks the best in the geometric corset gown? VOTE

Red gowns are always a classic on the red carpet and this time around two leading ladies of Bollywood chose for a similar silhouette. Who do you think rocked it the best?
4054 reads Mumbai
Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Kangana Ranaut: Who looks the best in the geometric corset gown? VOTE
Fashion Faceoffs are our guilty pleasure and we often get ourselves deep down into our fashion archives and pick out quite a lot of similarities between ensembles! From red carpet ensembles to airport looks we often find celebs wearing the same attires and making quite a few headlines! Whether these similarities are intentional or unintentional or just the result of a trend, we do get to delve into our guilty pleasure and we are back at it again!

Today, we’re back with another faceoff and this time around it is between two leading ladies of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone. Red gowns are a classic choice for the red carpet and looks like both Kangana and Deepika got their memo right. 

Deepika Padukone made quite the statement in a red gown with a geometric strapless neckline. While the neckline stole the show, the gown then hug her body eventually gracing the floor with a mermaid silhouette. Sleek back wet hair, dewy makeup and a bold red lip completed her look. She let the outfit and glam do all the talking and ditched her accessories for the carpet. 

Moving on, we have Kangana Ranaut who chose for a geometric strapless neckline similar to Deepika Padukone. While Deepika’s gown was body-hugging, hers opened out at the waist in an A-line flared number. The Tanu weds Manu actress styled her outfit again with similar pulled back wet hair, full face of dewy glam and a bold lip. Unlike Md Padukone, Kangana styled her outfit with a diamond choker necklace and layers of tennis bracelets. 

Whose look do you like more? Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :instagram

Anonymous 29 minutes ago

Kangana looks fierce

Anonymous 31 minutes ago

Kangana looks ravishing. Dp always a bit hither to look. Kangana exudes the revolutionary look. The brave lady look. Kr rocks.

