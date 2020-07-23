  1. Home
Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who wore the snake neckpiece better?

Both the divas wore the stunning statement neckpiece more than a year apart. Check it out and tell us who wore it best!
3403 reads Mumbai
Two of the most stylish actresses of the industry, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone have given us multiple faceoffs in the past. Deepika proved time and again that she loves Bebo's style and has been inspired and even imitated quite a few of her looks, giving them her own twist. 
The two are even ardent followers of what's trending and manage to look on point every time, even setting trends of their own from time-to-time. 
So imagine our surprise when we stumbled upon yet another piece (an accessory this time), that was sported by both the leading ladies!

Deepika Padukone
When Deepika's fashion game was evolving, she was open to experimenting with bold new looks. Back in November 2016, Deepika kept it formal but also edgy at the Esquire Middle East awards. She wore a black pair of flared pants over a simple white tank top. A black blazer with white panels ensured she looked chic. 
To accessorise her bold look, the diva wore a serpent neckpiece that was covered up by her long, poker-straight locks. Smokey eyes, a red pouch and black stiletto pumps completed the diva's look for the event where she took home an award! 

Kareena Kapoor Khan 
Looking glamorous as always, Bebo opted for a baby pink off-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit and a short train by Yousef Al Jasmi for her Dance India Dance shoot in 2019. It highlighted her slender shoulders while giving us a peek at her toned legs. To accessorise, Kareena picked out a silver serpent choker by Bvlgari that accentuated her plunging neckline. 
With her hair pulled back into a centre-parted, neat, slick bun, Kareena looked grand and fierce. 

Who according to you wore the serpent style neckpiece better - Deepika Padukone or Kareena Kapoor Khan? Comment below and let us know. 

Anonymous 24 minutes ago

Bebo!

