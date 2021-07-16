Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Karisma Kapoor: Who wore the Ritika Mirchandani sharara set better?

Both, Deepika Padukone and Karisma Kapoor picked out the same sharara set by the designer in different colours for different occasions. Take a look and tell us who wore it better!

When it comes to desi looks, there is nobody better than our very own Bollywood divas, to take inspiration from. They know exactly when to keep things simple when to take the glam up a notch to make for a show-stopping look. Often, our stars also get inspired by each other and pick out looks that are similar to each other but try to add a touch of their own personality with the styling.

The latest celebrities to fawn over and look glamorous in the same outfit are Karisma Kapoor and .

Deepika Padukone

For Diwali 2020 celebrations at Sidhant Chaturvedi's place, Deepika Padukone kept her look subtle yet glamorous in an ivory-hued sharara set by Ritika Mirchandani. Her tall and slender figure did full justice to the hand-embroidered geo pattern sharara set that came with a full-sleeve peplum-style kurta on which she left a couple of buttons open at the top. She styled this with a simple box clutch and solitaire earrings. Her hair was pulled back into a centre-parted sleek bun and blended smokey eyes, a flawless base and highlighted features completed her look.

Karisma Kapoor

The leading actress of the '90s era, Karisma Kapoor picked left us stunned when she picked out the same geometric patterned hand-embroidered sharara and peplum-style kurta set today in a ruby red shade! All decked up for Indian Idol, Lolo picked out a simple beaded earring set and pulled her hair back into a low ponytail to steer clear from her face. Filled-in brows, kohl-lined eyes, rosy cheeks and ruby red lips that matched her outfit completed the actress' look.

Both the divas truly won our hearts with their desi looks and left us floored! Who according to you wore it better? Comment below and let us know.

