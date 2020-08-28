Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif: Who do you think looks the best in the silver gown?

We’re back with yet another faceoff and this time around we have the leading ladies of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif in the same silver gown. Check it out

Fashion faceoffs are our utmost favourite! We not only get to see some of the most trendy ensembles loved by celebrities but get quite a different styling lesson on how to rock these popular attires the best way. So, today we bring to you the leading ladies of Bollywood, and who not only schooled us on a trendy attire to pick up but also showed us two quite distinct ways of looking your best.

First up, we have Deepika Padukone who wore the one-shouldered gown for an event in the city. With a curvy frame like Padukone’s, the gown hugged her body perfectly and flared out gracefully brushing the floors. The one sleeve opened up in a balloon silhouette, covering most of her arm. With a dress is making a statement, she made sure to keep her mane away as she styled it in a side-parted ponytail. For her glam, she kept things classic with dramatic winged eyeliner and a flawless base. Lastly, the Mastani of Bollywood completed the look with bling on her fingers and a pair of matching silver pumps.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif kept things fun and flirty in her thigh-high slit wonder. The actress made quite a statement in silver and let her dress do all the talking. The one-shouldered wonder made quite the statement as she styled it with a pair of matching diamond earrings. I mean, talk about the bling! Kaif then let her hair down in her signature textured waves while the beauty mogul kept her glam to a minimum with a flawless base, definition around the eyes and loads of highlighter.

We are definitely in awe of both their looks but considering how OTT the gown was, we loved the fact that Kat toned it down with her simple styling. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

