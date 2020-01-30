Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif: Who wore the denim jumpsuit better?

Both the Bollywood leading ladies opted for denim jumpsuits on two different occasions. Who wore it better?

Today, is one of the leading actresses in the Bollywood industry. She has a large fan following with her followers doting over her every move and talking about every outfit she sports. on the other hand also has a large fan base who are constantly upping and supporting the actress. Both have a keen interest in dressing up and the world of fashion and prove it by picking out some of the latest and trendiest outfits. But there come times when the two, sport eerily similar outfits, giving us quite a face-off!

Deepika Padukone

At the airport, the actress donned an acid wash denim jumpsuit as she headed out of the city. The outfit bore a belt that cinched her waist giving her outfit some shape. To accessorise, the actress picked out rani pink pumps and a large black tote. Dark sunglasses completed her chic and comfortable look while her hair was pulled back into a simple, fuss-free bun.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina recently sported an eerily similar jumpsuit with full-sleeves, large cargo pockets and a matching belt that gave her otherwise baggy jumpsuit some shape. She completed it with neutral strappy block heel sandals. To complete her casual look, the actress went for a no-makeup makeup look with a flawless base, glossy neutral lips, heavy mascara and her hair styled well.

The baggy jumpsuit is the perfect piece to sport for a casual outing. Both the actresses picked out statement shoes that amped up their otherwise basic look. Now that both the leading ladies have worn the same outfit, we know it is still in fashion!

Who do you think wore it better? Comment below and let us know.

