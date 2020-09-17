Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif: Who wore the Sabyasachi belt saree better?

Both Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif wore matching black belt sarees by Sabyasachi a few years ago. Who do you think wore it the best?

Remember the time when lehenga sarees were a thing? Well, it was not just popular among the people but even the leading ladies of Bollywood gave the lehenga saree their stamp of approval. The lehenga sarees have not turned into classic drapes with the addition of trendy belts cinching the waist. We remember, and were one of the first few celebs to hop on this trendy bandwagon and still seem to be impressed by the trend.

This brings us to the topic in hand today. Just a few years ago, both Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif opted for black belt sarees by Sabyasachi and left the temperatures soaring. Deepika Padukone kept things trendy in a lehenga saree with a mermaid cut skirt filled with rusty gold embroideries all over. Adding to it, she styled it with a plunging blouse that showed enough skin. No saree is completed with a drape and the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress did full justice to the black fabric carefully pleated over her shoulders.

Adding a trendy touch to it all was a studded black leather belt that cinched her waist accentuating all the right curves. Coming to the styling, she kept things glamorous in a messy ponytail, glowing skin and smokey eyes.

Moving to the next look, Katrina Kaif looked every bit resplendent in the black wonder. Instead of a bralette, her blouse featured a plunging neckline accompanied by full sleeves. The look was definitely a winner as she draped the nine-yard in a classic manner and fastened it with a matching belt. Quite the contrast from Deepika’s glamorous look, Kaif kept things laid back with sleek hair and minimal makeup and we are a fan!

When it comes to these particular looks, we loved the fact that Deepika brought an extra bit of oomph with her glamorous makeup and hair!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif: Who do you think looks the best in the silver gown?

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×