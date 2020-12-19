Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Kiara Advani; Who styled the metallic green pantsuit better?

Both Deepika Padukone and Kiara Advani chose for similar metallic green pantsuits. Who do you think wore it the best?

We love a good faceoff moment and especially when celebs show us different ways to style the same garment. Over the years, we’ve seen a lot of faceoffs but it doesn’t compare to the times we accidentally stumble upon one in our archives. Just recently we saw Kiara Advani pulling off a gorgeous green pantsuit and to our surprise, we found a similar one that adorned a few years ago.

Starting with Kiara Advani, she wore a metallic toned sequin number in a forest green hue. The pantsuit featured a long blazer jacket with a knot detail around the waist. She styled it with a matching pair of flared pants that graced the floors. The pants did total justice to her tall frame making her look gorgeous as ever. The actress ditched her shirt and chose to let her plunging neckline make a statement. Ms Advani then pulled half of her hair back and let the rest down. Neutral makeup look with brushed in brows, definition around the eyes and nude lipstick.

Deepika Padukone on the other hand chose the metallic pantsuit in an emerald green number. She glammed up the look with slick back wet hair making the look a stunning one. She then chose a bold makeup look with dark smokey eyes and loads of highlighter. Even Deepika ditched her shirt to0 let her plunging neckline do the talking.

While comparing the two, we thought Kiara’s look was perfect as she let her outfit do the talking. However, when it comes to Deepika, the metallic suit is enough of a statement and the slick hair and smokey eye could have been toned down to strike the right balance. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

