Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Kourtney Kardashian; Who wore the fiery red dress from Milo Maria better?

There is something foxy about latex and faux leather outfits! They can turn any look into a sultry one and make anyone stand out. Leather and latex are making quite a comeback and are a sartorial treat to all of us indeed. Kourtney Kardashian wore the red leather dress by Milo Maria almost 3 months ago, and Deepika Padukone slayed the same dress in her own unique way at the Gehraiyaan trailer launch.

Deepika Padukone

Seems like Deepika Padukone understood the assignment for the trailer launch of her next release, the OTT special Gehraiyaan. The actor proved that while she can command a red carpet look like a pro, a virtual launch can’t take away the oomph factor from her fashion game. The actress blessed us with fiery hot pictures of her outfit and took social media and her fans by storm yet again.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika opted for an eye-catching Milo Maria red dress. The faux leather dress featured a plunging criss-cross halter neck and reached up to her calves. The peekaboo effect in the front ensured that the 83 actress showed just enough skin. The bodycon dress fit the star like a glove and hugged her at all the right places.

Since the dress already made enough of a statement with its bright red colour and the gorgeous neckline, Deepika let the dress do all the talking and skipped on the accessories and simply opted for gold fingerings. She sealed the look with red pointed-toe pumps.

Shaleena styled the diva’s short hair into messy waves that gave it the perfect bounce and volume. Her makeup was extremely bold with kohl-rimmed eyes, fleek eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, a subtle brown eyeshadow, filled-in brows, a dash of bronzer and tons of highlighter. Although what actually made her face stand out were her bold brown lips.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian was also seen posing in the same red leather dress by Milo Maria featuring a plunging criss-cross halter neckline. The dress hugged the star’s petite frame and brought out the best in her!

Just like the Gehraiyaan actress, Kourtney also chose to let her outfit take the centre stage as she too ditched the accessories. While Deepika opted for messy waves, Kourtney went with poker straight middle-parted hair that framed her face flawlessly.

Unlike Deepika Padukone who went for a bold makeup look, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star went for a nude makeup palette. She had filled-in brows, kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara-laden lashes, a subtle smokey eye look and a dash of pink blush. She opted for a nude lip shade and outlined her lips with a brown lip liner.

Who do you think wore the red leather dress by Milo Maria better? Deepika Padukone or Kourtney Kardashian? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read 6 Times Deepika Padukone looked like absolute royalty in head to toe white outfits