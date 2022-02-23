Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Kriti Sanon; Who did the white on white look with a strapless top better?

Even though our Bollywood leading ladies have seriously jumped into the colourful bandwagon, opting for white still remains to be their most comfortable choice. An all-white outfit is something that never really goes out of style and also completely effortless. The monochrome trend has also made its mark this year, and white is our best choice! While Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a strapless corset top with ripped white denims, Kriti Sanon kept it simple with white flared pants.

Deepika Padukone

For the success bash of her film Gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone kept it chic and casual in an all-white look. Her outfit featured a white strapless corset-style top held together with zig-zag ties from the luxury fashion house Dolce and Gabbana. The Ram Leela actress styled her top with a pair of white distressed denim jeans that were rolled up to her ankles adding the casual vibe.

She sealed the look with matching white pointed-toe pumps. Deepika elevated her monotone look by adding a touch of gold to it. She opted for a pair of gold drop hoop earrings in a wavy abstract shape.

The diva pulled her hair back into an effortless low messy bun to enhance her earrings. For her makeup, she opted for a flawless base, filled-in brows, defined kohl-lined eyes and pink glossy lips that completed her glam look.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon joined the y2k bandwagon as she stepped out wearing an all-white ensemble much similar to Deepika’s. Her outfit featured a white ribbed tube top teamed with a pair of relaxed wide-leg jeans. The top came with tie-up detail which referenced y2k fashion, as did the flare and the low waist jeans.

She added yet another retro touch to her attire with a half moon baguette which featured a monochrome zebra print. While Deepika chose statement gold earrings, Kriti kept it minimal with dainty gold hoops, gold layered chain link neckpiece and stacks of rings. As opposed to Deepika’s pointed-too heels, the mimi actress sealed the look with white square-toe sandals.

Kriti left her tresses open in soft beach waves with a middle parting. For her makeup, the Bachchan Pandey actress went for a dewy base, filled-in brows, mascara-laden lashes, subtle blush and glossy nude lips.

Who according to you looked the best in an all-white ensemble? Deepika Padukone or Kriti Sanon? Let us know in the comments below.

