Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Kriti Sanon: Who wore the green sweatsuit better?

The fashion world is constantly changing with each day bringing a new trend that may last for a decade, or may vanish in a month. The trend that our Bollywood divas have been majorly obsessed with since a while has undoubtedly been athleisure wear. Comfy and trendy sweatsuits are a go-to for celebs, and Deepika and Kriti definitely agree.

Deepika Padukone

For Deepika, it is always comfort over fashion and her recent airport looks serve as further proof. She slipped into a comfortable oversized sweatshirt with rolled up sleeves from Zara in a leaf green colour. The actress paired this with a pair of matching jogger pants also from the same brand. To break the monotony of the outfit, the star sported a pair of neon yellow Adidas kicks to complete her look.

A neutral-tone face mask, an Apple watch and a tan sling bag accessorised her look well. In her classic go-to style, the actress pulled her hair back into a sleek, low bun. Light makeup in the form of a dab of concealer under her eyes, rose-tinted cheeks, glossy neutral-tone lips and her filled-in brows completed the 35-year-old's airport look.

Kriti Sanon

Ms. Sanon took major inspiration from Deepika’s airport fashion and was seen dressed in the same outfit. In her latest post, Kriti is seen dressed in the same outfit featuring a leaf green oversized sweatshirt with rolled up sleeves, teamed with matching jogger pants. Kriti chose to break the monotony of the attire with high-end white sneakers.

While Deepika chose to ditch accessories, Kriti went all out with her accessories. The Hum Do Hamare Do actress styled her monochrome look with trendy gold jewellery comprising dainty hoop earrings, a thick chain, and lots of fingerings. Her metallic nail paint added on to the glam factor of the street style look.

Sanon also pulled her hair back in a bun, but unlike Deepika’s sleek, low bun, Kriti opted for a high, messy bun. She let a few strands of her hair from both sides free making the look messy and glam. The Dilwale actress opted for a ‘no makeup’ makeup look with filled-in brows, mascara laden lashes, a subtle cheek tint and a nude lipstick.

Who according to you wore the green sweatsuit better? Deepika Padukone or Kriti Sanon? Let us know in the comments below.

