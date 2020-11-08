Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Malaika Arora: Who wore the red and gold Raw Mango print better? 

Both the Bollywood divas sported the same Raw Mango print in two different ways, giving us a new kind of faceoff. Take a look and tell us who you think wore it better!

Now that the festive season is upon us, we're looking for all kinds of inspiration to wear our new outfits. But seems like we weren't the only one who needed inspiration on different ways to sport a print or pattern we love!

Celebrities too often seek inspiration from each other when it comes to dressing up. Take a look at the two divas who sported the same print in the form of two different outfits.



The actress who is a huge fan of silk sarees, picked out a glorious red number from Raw Mango for an event, sometime back. Her saree bore a detailed gold ethnic print on it. She paired this with a simple red blouse that fit her like a glove. A statement gold choker-style necklace and matching earrings accessorised this traditional glamorous look. Her hair was pulled back into a simple sleek bun and makeup was kept clean with blush cheeks, filled-in brows and highlighter to complete her look.



Soon after Deepika, Malaika Arora sported a sharara set by Raw Mango in the same prints like that of Deepika's. Her kurta bore the same gold foil print on the silk red kurta and she styled it with red flared sharara pants that matched her kurta. She left her long locks loose and pulled to one side to complete her traditional look.

We love how glamorous both the diva's look in their traditional Raw Mango outfits. Who according to you pulled off the print better? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :pinkvilla

