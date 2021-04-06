Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Mindy Kaling; Who wore the cape sleeved Alex Perry gown better?

This faceoff has crossed international boundaries; who do you think wore it the best? Comment for your favourite

With the world shutting down one city at a time, there has not been much to see when it comes to fashion. Fashion weeks to street style, everything has been quite a downer in the past year. Now that things are starting to get back to normal, we’re seeing more and more celebrities adapting to the new way of life. Even award shows are now being held virtually which means, the fashion industry is slowly starting to get back on track. This brings us to the newest faceoff moment we spotted at yesterday’s SAG awards held in the US where actress Mindy Kaling wore the same Alex Perry gown as .

Just in the beginning of 2020, we saw Deepika Padukone posing around in the royal blue number. The cape sleeved gown perfectly hugged her curves while a knotted twist detail along the front cinched her waist. The Mastani of Bollywood then styled the look with sleek soft waves while a pair of diamond and sapphire earrings accessorised her look. While the outfit and the bright colour was a statement in its own, the actress kept the look simple with a neutral-toned glam.

Mindy Kaling, on the other hand, chose the same Alex Perry gown and while the actress was attending the award show from her home, we must say that it was a glamorous look! Just like Deepika, Mindy kept her brunette mane down in sleek waves while opting for neutral-toned makeup with brushed in eyebrows, soft smokey eyes and a nude lip. Adding to it, she accessorised the look with diamond drop earrings and matching rings.

Who do you think rocked it better? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone; Who styled their tie & dye sweatshirt better?

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×