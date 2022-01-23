Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Parineeti Chopra: Who wore the Ritika Mirchandani sharara set better?

Way too many celebratory ceremonies are on our radar and to pull off an unequivocal sartorial game with one outfit at a time stays key. We've always believed that the best things in life come in gorgeously designed monochrome sets and the title of most fashionable girl can be absolutely yours (on repeat, of course) with an ethnic ensemble as your first and go-to choice. If you're looking for some assistance, we have to agree sharara sets have amazingly ruled the fashion deck last year. These can just be in full swing, slay and never stop at it.

So, if you want to see a more glamorous tomorrow, check out these two inspirations we have for you today. Bollywood divas absolutely know how to help us ready ourselves for any event especially in the desi department.

Back in 2020, for a Diwali bash at actor Sidhant Chaturvedi's place, the Bajirao Mastani actress donned a Ritika Mirchandani ivory sharara set that was a testament of elegance defined so perfectly. The hand-embroidered combo came with a mini kurta that had a peplum-style hem and full sheer sleeves. With a few buttons left unbuttoned, it looked its pretty part with the V-neckline and this geometric patterned number was paired with matching sharara pants and rounded off by stylist, Shaleena Nathani with a neutral-toned clutch and solitaire earrings. How regal!

Here's another sharara set we love from the Mumbai-based designer. Yesterday, we saw an ethnic attire from her 'Reveille' winter festive 2021 collection as worn by Parineeti Chopra. The Girl on the Train starlet for a show was styled by Tanya Ghavri in a two-piece white hand-embroidered sharara set that looked similar to DP's outfit. The deep V-neck kurta top bore multiple geometric patterns and also consisted of beautiful touch of shimmer. And, what's as awesome as mirrors? This had a compelling triangle-shaped hem. Look at the classy fabric belt that cinched her waist and was signed off with breezy sharara pants and accessories like sparkly circular earrings, a statement choker necklace, and a ring with double drama.

Who wore it better? Deepika or Parineeti? Let us know in the comments below.

